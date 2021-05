Category: World Published on Friday, 30 April 2021 14:44 Hits: 3

In a landmark report, Human Rights Watch has concluded that the nearly seven million Palestinians in the occupied territories and Israel itself face collective persecution under an apartheid system. These are serious charges with far-reaching implications, particularly for a US administration that has championed human rights.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/hrw-israel-apartheid-report-implications-for-us-and-west-by-fawaz-a-gerges-2021-04