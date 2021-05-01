The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

News Roundup: More charges for Chauvin; GOP can't defend anti-trans bill; Gaetz's pimp talks

It’s Friday! Another long week filled with news of our country’s march towards normalcy and beyond! The Republican Party continues its attempts to thwart legislation that might actually improve Americans’ lives. As we head into another weekend, there’s always hope because there is a competent administration in office, and as of today, the Republican death cult has no control over the legislative branch.

Here’s some of what you might have missed:

And from the Daily Kos community:

