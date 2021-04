Category: World Published on Thursday, 29 April 2021 23:36 Hits: 8

Kyrgyzstan said Thursday that three people, including a child, died in clashes at its disputed border with Tajikistan, shortly after announcing the Central Asian rivals had agreed to a ceasefire.

