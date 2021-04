Category: World Published on Friday, 30 April 2021 07:31 Hits: 7

Ivan Pavlov, the lawyer for jailed Kremlin critic Aleksei Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK), has been detained for allegedly disclosing classified information relating to an ongoing investigation.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/navalny-lawyer-pavlov-detained/31231117.html