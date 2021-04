Category: World Published on Friday, 30 April 2021 07:51 Hits: 8

A Kazakh court has sentenced a blogger and journalist to one year of “restricted freedom” -- a parole-like limitation -- and 100 hours of forced labor on what the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) called “trumped-up charges.”

