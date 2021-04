Category: World Published on Friday, 30 April 2021 06:30 Hits: 12

Kyrgyzstan said Friday that its death toll in armed clashes with Central Asian rival Tajikistan had reached 13, after the pair agreed a ceasefire following the worst fighting along their disputed border in years.

