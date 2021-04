Category: World Published on Friday, 30 April 2021 04:37 Hits: 7

NEW DELHI: The first US emergency aid to India arrived on Friday (Apr 30) as the country battles a devastating surge in COVID-19 cases which has overwhelmed hospitals and crematoriums. A Super Galaxy military transporter carrying more than 400 oxygen cylinders and other hospital equipment and ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/asia/india-us-covid-19-emergency-aid-oxygen-supplies-arrive-14718040