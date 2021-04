Category: World Published on Friday, 30 April 2021 08:12 Hits: 9

The 50-year-old Saudi-born Palestinian was detained in March 2002 on suspicion he was a senior member of al-Qaeda.

Read more https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2021/4/30/guantanamo-detainee-abu-zubaydah-to-file-complaint-with-un-agency