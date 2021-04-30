News Roundup: Biden speech reactions; 'bipartisan' chances fade; new hate crime indictments

Category: World Published on Friday, 30 April 2021 02:30 Hits: 7

In today's news: Reactions to President Joe Biden's speech. Democrats warn Republican colleagues that patience for the usual stalling tactics is running thin. Federal hate crime charges are filed against the men who killed Ahmaud Arbery one year ago.

Here's some of what you may have missed:

• Two polls show the public's big response to Biden's address to Congress: Optimism

• Republican response shows once again that Republicans have no competing vision for America

• Democrats to Republicans on Biden's 'big, bold' initiatives: We ain't playin'

• Three men accused of murdering Ahmaud Arbery indicted on federal hate crime charges

• Legalizing vehicle-ramming attacks is Republicans’ latest tactic for attacking left-wing protests

From the community:

• Notable reactions to Biden's Historic Address to Congress. Including yours.

• Punish Republicans with this part of the Biden speech every time they object to his agenda

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/2028229