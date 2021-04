Category: World Published on Thursday, 29 April 2021 12:27 Hits: 3

As India faces 1 million new COVID-19 infections every three days, we look at how more infectious variants have been linked to a spread in cases. The so-called India variant has now been detected in at least 19 countries. “This virus behaves differently now, in that it’s much more infectious,” says Dr. Priya Sampathkumar, an infectious disease physician at the Mayo Clinic.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2021/4/29/dr_priya_sampathkumar_india_covid_19