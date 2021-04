Category: World Published on Thursday, 29 April 2021 07:57 Hits: 20

PETALING JAYA: Malaysians are generally eager to get in line for the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/04/29/sign-me-up-malaysians-excited-to-volunteer-for-astrazeneca-jabs