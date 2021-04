Category: World Published on Thursday, 29 April 2021 05:52 Hits: 9

Moderna Inc said on Thursday it is boosting manufacturing capacity for its COVID-19 vaccine and expects to make up to 3 billion doses in 2022, more than twice its previous forecast.

