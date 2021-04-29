President Biden addresses joint session of Congress

Category: World Published on Thursday, 29 April 2021 02:19 Hits: 9

President Joe Biden is addressing a joint session of Congress—the traditional replacement for a State of the Union address in a president’s first year. This year, of course, the format of the speech is also shaped by COVID-19. There will be a limited audience.

Biden has serious legislative priorities to advocate for, including the $1.8 trillion American Families Plan, which he unveiled Wednesday morning, along with the American Jobs Plan and immigration reform. He can, if he chooses, also take a well-earned victory lap on COVID-19 vaccinations, though he’d do best to temper that with concern for the situation outside the U.S., especially in India.

The Republican response will be given by Sen. Tim Scott.

