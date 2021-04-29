News Roundup: Biden addresses Congress; Rudy gets raided; India in pandemic crisis

Category: World Published on Thursday, 29 April 2021 02:30 Hits: 8

In the news tonight: President Joe Biden delivers his first speech to a joint session of Congress. Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani's office is raided by federal investigators looking for more information on the scope of his Ukrainian dealings. India's healthcare systems are now in full pandemic crisis—a crisis not likely to stop at the nation's borders.

Here's some of what you may have missed:

• President Biden addresses joint session of Congress

• Giuliani's home searched, phone seized, as investigators finally get past roadblocks laid by Trump

• White House unveils details of $1.8 trillion American Families Plan

• The biggest COVID-19 crisis now facing the United States is the one that is happening in India

• Americans feel bullish on the economy, and most like Biden's handling of it

From the community:

• Message from the Department of Defense: ‘You Jews Killed Jesus. Now, Say You’re Sorry.’

• RIP Michael Collins, Apollo 11 Astronaut

