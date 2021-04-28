Empire Politician : Joe Biden's Half-Century Record on Foreign Policy, War, Militarism the CIA

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 28 April 2021 12:14 Hits: 6

As President Joe Biden nears his 100th day in the White House, we look at his foreign policy record, both as president and over the past five decades. A new project created by Jeremy Scahill, award-winning journalist and senior correspondent at The Intercept, examines Biden’s stances on war, militarism and the CIA going back to the early 1970s, when he was first elected as a senator in Delaware. We air a video discussing the project, titled “Empire Politician,” featuring Scahill.

