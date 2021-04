Category: World Published on Wednesday, 28 April 2021 14:38 Hits: 8

Turkmen regional authorities have banned lines outside state stores that sell food at subsidized prices after Deputy Prime Minister Serdar Berdymukhammedov, the president's son, publicly said that "crowds near stores discredit" his father.

