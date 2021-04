Category: World Published on Wednesday, 28 April 2021 15:37 Hits: 8

Kosovar Prime Minister Albin Kurti says he will not attend a meeting meant to relaunch a dialogue with Serbia that was proposed by EU chief diplomat Josep Borrell during talks in Brussels with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic.

