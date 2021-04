Category: World Published on Wednesday, 28 April 2021 17:02 Hits: 9

A study shows that the number of Muslims in Germany has significantly risen compared to 2015 and many still face challenges in employment and education. But religion may only be a minor cause of these challenges.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/muslims-in-germany-religion-not-a-good-gauge-of-integration/a-57365668?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf