French twist: Spectacular surprises are the norm in France's presidential elections

French twist: Spectacular surprises are the norm in France's presidential elections It's the unsettling backdrop of French politics in 2021 – a feeling of déjà vu. A year ahead of presidential elections, poll after poll puts President Emmanuel Macron in a 2022 rematch against far-right leader Marine Le Pen. But French voters say they don't want to relive that 2017 duel a year from now. And history, at least, is on their side: France's presidential elections are often rife with spectacular surprises. 

