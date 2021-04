Category: World Published on Wednesday, 28 April 2021 08:55 Hits: 12

China and India, two of the region's largest economies, are set to buoy the recovery. But the Asian Development Bank cautions new coronavirus outbreaks and delays in vaccinations could still spell trouble.

