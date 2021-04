Category: World Published on Wednesday, 28 April 2021 05:07 Hits: 7

India's coronavirus death toll passed 200,000 on Wednesday, with more than 3,000 fatalities reported in just 24 hours, as the World Health Organization warned that a variant of Covid-19 feared to be contributing to a surge in coronavirus cases in India has been found in over a dozen countries.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/asia-pacific/20210428-india-s-covid-19-death-toll-passes-200-000-as-who-says-variant-found-in-17-countries