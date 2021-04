Category: World Published on Wednesday, 28 April 2021 01:27 Hits: 7

MIAMI: Police in Florida were investigating the murder of a three-year-old boy who was shot and killed at his own birthday party on Saturday evening (Apr 24). Elijah LaFrance was probably struck by a stray bullet when "unknown subjects armed with various semi-automatic weapons, to include rifles ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/florida-toddler-elijah-lafrance-shot-killed-birthday-party-14708056