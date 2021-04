Category: World Published on Wednesday, 28 April 2021 06:04 Hits: 6

A court in northwestern Russia is set to deliver its verdict on April 28 in the case against an activist accused of “distributing pornography” for sharing a video by the German rock band Rammstein in 2014.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/russia-pornography-rammstein/31226727.html