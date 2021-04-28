Chad: People Call to Protests Against the Military Junta

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 28 April 2021 02:11 Hits: 7

Civil Society groups called for a protest on Tuesday in Chad over the military junta that took power following the death of President Idriss Déby.

"We place ourselves under the protection of the African Union and the United Nations and ask that mechanisms be urgently set into motion to ensure the protection of citizens, to take charge of the process of comprehensive and inclusive dialogue to build a consensual transition and to create the conditions that guarantee a lasting political handover," the head of the Chadian League of Human Rights Max Loalngar stressed.

French President #Macron on a damage control Modus after coming under heavy criticism from numerous fronts for endorsing the military coup in #Tchad



Only #PaulBiya of #Cameroun and #Macron of France had officially endorsed Mahamat Idris Déby's Coup in #Chadpic.twitter.com/q0w4R2q2uS April 27, 2021

Moreover, the activist remarked that they "will stay on the streets" if they "are not listened to." On Monday, Déby's ally, Albert Pahimi, was appointed as the head of a transitional government to hold an election within 18 months.

However, demonstrators remain on the streets as the constitution was suspended and the military junta led by Déby's holds all powers. The parliament and the government were dissolved, and borders closed amid widespread protests.

