The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Chad: People Call to Protests Against the Military Junta

Category: World Hits: 7

Chad: People Call to Protests Against the Military Junta

Civil Society groups called for a protest on Tuesday in Chad over the military junta that took power following the death of President Idriss Déby.

RELATED:

Chad: African Union Demands End of Military Rule 

"We place ourselves under the protection of the African Union and the United Nations and ask that mechanisms be urgently set into motion to ensure the protection of citizens, to take charge of the process of comprehensive and inclusive dialogue to build a consensual transition and to create the conditions that guarantee a lasting political handover," the head of the Chadian League of Human Rights Max Loalngar stressed.

Moreover, the activist remarked that they "will stay on the streets" if they "are not listened to." On Monday, Déby's ally, Albert Pahimi, was appointed as the head of a transitional government to hold an election within 18 months.

However, demonstrators remain on the streets as the constitution was suspended and the military junta led by Déby's holds all powers. The parliament and the government were dissolved, and borders closed amid widespread protests.  

Read more https://www.telesurenglish.net/news/Chad-People-Call-to-Protests-Against-the-Military-Junta-20210427-0023.html

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version