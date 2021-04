Category: World Published on Wednesday, 28 April 2021 07:44 Hits: 8

The highest steeple in the world is not in Cologne or Rome, but in Ulm. The church in southern Germany is a building of superlatives. That's why it's featured in part eight of our series "Extreme Places".

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/high-higher-ulm-minster/a-57339895?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf