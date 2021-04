Category: World Published on Wednesday, 28 April 2021 06:37 Hits: 7

France has laid out plans for billions in spending from the European Union's pandemic recovery fund, calling on the EU Commission to fast-track its approval of massive spending plans designed to prop up economies battered by Covid-19 restrictions.

