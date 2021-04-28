More evidence that the former guy is fading away, even among Republicans

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 28 April 2021 02:25 Hits: 8

Donald Trump said some stupid shit about the Oscars today, because he’s gone from being the worst pr*sident in U.S. history to writing the worst blog on the internet. (I can’t even find an archive of his “statements.” That’s how far off the grid he is these days.)

You may have noticed you can now go as long as a few hours without his clammy tumescent melon head interrupting your sublime, weed-infused reveries. He’s out of sight and (still) out of his mind, and ironically, the less we see of him, the less we appear to like him.

At least that’s the conclusion to be drawn from a recent NBC News poll, which shows Donald Trump’s favorability ratings dipping below their January level and his iron grip on the party beginning to slip.

From NBC News:

(Trump’s) ratings among all adults stands at 32 percent favorable, 55 percent unfavorable, which is down from his rating in January (40 percent favorable, 53 percent unfavorable among registered voters), as well as where he was in the poll right before the election (43 percent favorable, 52 percent unfavorable among registered voters). [..]. Even Trump’s pull within his own party appears to have lessened, with 44 percent of Republicans saying they’re more supporters of Trump than the GOP, versus 50 percent who say they’re more supporters of the GOP than the former president. It’s the first time since July 2019 when party supporters have outnumbered Trump supporters in our poll, and it’s also the first time that party supporters have reached 50 percent on this question.

Meanwhile, Joe Biden’s numbers continue to impress, with 50% of respondents rating him favorably and just 36% negatively.

In four years I hope this guy is little more than a mound of quavering aspic they trot out in a wheelbarrow for KFC ribbon-cutting ceremonies. But it’s possible Trump could still return. Which is why it’s important for Joe Biden to continue building back better at his current pace.

We have a smart, competent president now, and people appear to be more and more pleased with the new status quo. God forbid we ever go back to The Blunder Years.

”This guy is a natural. Sometimes I laugh so hard I cry." — Bette Midler on author Aldous J. Pennyfarthing via Twitter. Need a thorough Trump cleanse? Thanks to Goodbye, Asshat: 101 Farewell Letters to Donald Trump, Dear F*cking Lunatic, Dear Pr*sident A**clown and Dear F*cking Moron, you can purge the Trump years from your soul sans the existential dread. Only laughs from here on out. Click those links, yo!

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/2027860