Category: World Published on Tuesday, 27 April 2021 08:34 Hits: 7

European Parliament lawmakers have voted to waive the immunity of Greek delegate Ioannis Lagos. He was one of dozens convicted by a Greek court of running the far-right party Golden Dawn as a criminal organization.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/european-parliament-lifts-immunity-of-golden-dawn-lawmaker/a-57347663?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf