Published on Tuesday, 27 April 2021

The Brazilian health regulator has rejected importing Russia’s Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine after technical staff pointed to "inherent risks" and said there was a lack of information guaranteeing its safety, quality, and effectiveness.

