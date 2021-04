Category: World Published on Tuesday, 27 April 2021 04:47 Hits: 11

A decade after he was hunted down and killed in Pakistan by US special forces, Al-Qaeda founder Osama bin Laden retains the capacity to mobilise extremists even in a polarised jihadist scene that has radically changed in the last years.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/osama-bin-laden-still-an-extremist-symbol-a-decade-after-his-14702376