Category: World Published on Tuesday, 27 April 2021 07:55 Hits: 8

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday (Apr 26) denied a press report which quoted him as allegedly saying he would rather see “bodies pile high in their thousands” than impose a third national lockdown on the country.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/uk-leader-denies-saying-thousands-of-bodies-better-than-covid-19-14700414