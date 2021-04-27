Albert Pahimi Appointed Chad's Transitional Government PM

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 27 April 2021 01:57 Hits: 7

Former Chadian Prime Minister Albert Pahimi Padacke was appointed head of the transitional government, according to a decree signed on Monday by the president of the transitional military council (CMT), Mahamat Idriss Deby.

The post of Prime Minister was abolished in 2018 before being restored by the charter of transition. Pahimi served as prime minister from 2016 to 2018 and it was perceived as one of Deby's allies despite facing each other in presidential races.

Asked about the military council in #Chad naming Albert Pahimi Padacke, runner-up in this month's election, as transitional prime minister, Godec said it was "potentially a positive first step for resolving the political situation."https://t.co/SHmUA938VFpic.twitter.com/Ie31wNvzAw April 27, 2021

Leader of the National Rally for Chadian Democrats (RNDT), Pahimi Padacke came second in the April 11 presidential election, which was won by the late president Idriss Deby Itno.

The international community has supported the appointment although domestic opposition does not acknowledge Pahimi. “We would urge that this moment be taken to move the country forward in a democratic direction and that the people have an opportunity to really have a democracy, have a representative government,” Robert Godec, acting assistant secretary of the State Department’s Bureau of African Affairs said.

