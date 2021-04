Category: World Published on Tuesday, 27 April 2021 01:44 Hits: 7

The United States will start to share up to 60 million doses of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine with other countries as soon as the next few weeks, the White House said on Monday.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/americas/20210427-us-to-share-up-to-60-mln-astrazeneca-vaccine-doses-with-other-countries