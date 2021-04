Category: World Published on Tuesday, 27 April 2021 07:45 Hits: 9

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron will probably make an announcement on plans to relax COVID-19 restrictions in the next few days, employment minister Elisabeth Borne told BFM TV on Tuesday. Read full story

