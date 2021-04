Category: World Published on Tuesday, 27 April 2021 07:46 Hits: 10

KOTA KINABALU: Agriculture is one of the three main focuses under the Sabah Maju Jaya initiative to spur economic growth in the state, says Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/04/27/agriculture-development-a-significant-part-of-sabah-maju-jaya-initiative-says-hajiji