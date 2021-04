Category: World Published on Tuesday, 27 April 2021 06:46 Hits: 8

SYDNEY: Australia on Tuesday (Apr 27) suspended direct flights from India to prevent more virulent coronavirus variants entering the country following a surge in positive COVID-19 cases in the world's second-most populous nation. India's coronavirus death toll neared the bleak milestone of 200,000 ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/covid-19-australia-consider-proposal-suspend-flights-india-14702198