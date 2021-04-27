The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

News Roundup: Census wins and losses; Arizona 'audit' looking shaky; boosting childhood nutrition

In the news today: Newly released census data results in some reapportionment surprises an Arizona Republican "audit" of the state's vote totals is shaping up to be every bit the fiasco it was predicted to be. The Biden administration makes another move to boost childhood nutrition during the pandemic crisis.

Here's some of what you may have missed:

New census data shows six states gaining House seats and seven losing out for the coming decade

Big Lie-driven Arizona vote 'audit' is becoming more and more of a cluster

Biden admin cancels outrageous ICE fines levied against undocumented immigrants in sanctuary

NYT analysis confirms what we've known: ICE could have prevented COVID-19 disaster in its facilities

Biden administration launches 'single largest summer child nutrition effort in our nation’s history'

From the community:

It was 35 years ago today, and it will irradiate blueberries (and us) for centuries

Maryland to Reexamine Cases Headed by Chauvin Expert

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/2027726

