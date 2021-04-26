Open Season : Heather Heyer's Mother Slams New Laws Giving Immunity to Drivers Who Hit Protesters

Category: World Published on Monday, 26 April 2021 12:32 Hits: 2

Many of the anti-protest laws pushed by Republicans include measures that provide civil or criminal immunity to drivers who hit demonstrators with their vehicles. A pending Oklahoma measure would offer both. “It’s declaring open season,” says Susan Bro, whose daughter Heather Heyer was killed in 2017 when a white supremacist plowed his car into a crowd of counterprotesters at the “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville. “Since when do we allow the public to become judge, jury and executioner? Because that’s what this amounts to: Let’s go hunt protesters.”

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2021/4/26/anti_protest_bills_car_attack_immunity