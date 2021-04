Category: World Published on Monday, 26 April 2021 12:23 Hits: 5

Romania says it is expelling a Russian diplomat, the latest European country to do so amid a diplomatic dispute between Moscow and Prague over Russia's alleged role in a deadly 2014 explosion at a Czech arms depot.

