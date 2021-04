Category: World Published on Monday, 26 April 2021 12:32 Hits: 5

The lawyer of British-Iranian aid worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe says she has been sentenced to another year in prison in Iran and given a one-year ban on leaving the country, in what London called a "totally inhumane" decision.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/british-iranian-aid-worker-gets-another-year-in-iran-prison/31223573.html