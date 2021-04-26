'Totally fabricated': Fact checker dismantles bogus right-wing claim that Biden is declaring war on red meat

Category: World Published on Monday, 26 April 2021 13:37 Hits: 6

Some far-right Republicans, including Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Idaho Gov. Brad Little, have been politicizing red meat consumption, claiming that President Joe Biden — as part of his policies to combat climate change — is declaring war on red meat. But when CNN fact-checker Daniel Dale appeared on the morning show, "New Day," on Monday, April 26, he told hosts John Berman and Brianna Keilar that there is no truth to this claim.

Berman told Dale, "These Republicans are claiming that the president's climate plan somehow wants to cut down on how much red meat you can eat by 90% by 2030; is this true?" — to which Dale responded, "John, this is completely imaginary. It's totally fabricated. You have Republican governors taking a firm stand against a Biden plan that does not exist at all."

The CNN reporter continued, "When I come on your show, I often have some nuance to bring you about claims that are being made. There's no nuance here. This is completely, totally wrong."

Keilar asked Dale where the claim that Biden is declaring war on red meat consumption came from. And the CNN reporter explained, "This came from the Daily Mail, a British tabloid."

"What happened there was an academic study out of the University of Michigan and Tulane University a year ago before Biden took office that looked at what would happen to greenhouse gas emissions if Americans hypothetically decided to change their diets in various ways," Dale explained. "And one of the scenarios they looked at was what would happen if Americans cut 90% of their beef consumption, went down to four pounds per year. In that case, they found there would be a significant reduction in emissions. But they didn't call for mandatory reduction."

Dale went on to say, "There's no relationship with this study from a year ago and what Biden is actually calling for." And he added that Fox News, along with far-right Republicans such as Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado, has been quick to promote the false claim that Biden is declaring a total war on red meat consumption."

