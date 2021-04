Category: World Published on Monday, 26 April 2021 09:15 Hits: 3

Turkey is pushing ahead with a trial against opposition lawmakers despite an international outcry. Germany's human rights commissioner has reiterated calls for the release of HDP leader Selahattin Demirtas.

