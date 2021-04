Category: World Published on Monday, 26 April 2021 00:40 Hits: 3

BERLIN: Germany will send oxygen and medical aid to India in the coming days to help it tackle its COVID-19 crisis, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Monday (Apr 26). India is suffering from a spike in coronavirus infections, with the number of cases surging by 349,691 in the past 24 hours, the ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/germany-oxygen-medical-aid-india-covid-19-14695666