Jailed Russian opposition politician Aleksei Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK) is expected to face a preliminary court hearing into a move by Moscow prosecutors to label the group as "extremist" as the government continues to tighten the screws on the outspoken Kremlin critic's supporters.

