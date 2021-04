Category: World Published on Monday, 26 April 2021 06:10 Hits: 6

SYDNEY: The government of Western Australia state said it will lift a three-day COVID-19 lockdown in Perth and neighbouring Peel region as planned from midnight on Tuesday (Apr 27) after no new cases were found in the past two days. Perth and the Peel region were placed into a hard lockdown from ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/australia-perth-covid-19-lockdown-14697368