News Roundup: Big banks profit from pandemic; police accountability; remembering Geri Allen

In the news today: While the rest of America struggled during COVID-19 lockdowns, the big banks once again made big bucks bleeding their most vulnerable customers. Police accountability is popular. And a tribute to jazz composer Geri Allen.

• Big banks made bank on overdraft fees during the worst months of the COVID-19 crisis

• Poll: The public wants more, not less, accountability for police

• Being sorry is one thing. Serving jail time is another story: Amber Guyger's apparent moral code

• Remembering pianist and jazz composer extraordinaire Geri Allen for Jazz Appreciation Month

• I am sick of this $#!^ so let's compare COVID19 to POLIO

• Dawn Chorus: A Peak at Pinnacles

