Category: World Published on Saturday, 24 April 2021 08:06 Hits: 2

The European Union has dismissed Russian authorities' labeling of Latvia-based independent news outlet Meduza as a "foreign agent" and urged Moscow to end its "systematic infringement" of basic rights and freedoms for the political opposition and other Russians.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/eu-rejects-russian-labeling-meduza-foreign-agent/31220490.html