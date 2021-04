Category: World Published on Sunday, 25 April 2021 10:26 Hits: 4

Officials have said that faulty oxygen containers exploded in the coronavirus intensive care unit of a hospital in the Iraqi capital.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/iraq-fire-at-baghdad-covid-hospital-kills-scores-of-patients/a-57326417?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf