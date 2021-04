Category: World Published on Sunday, 25 April 2021 11:03 Hits: 4

Indonesia's military says there is no hope of finding survivors from a submarine that sank last week with 53 people on board. President Joko Widodo has sent his condolences to the crew's families.

