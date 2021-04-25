The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Cameroon researcher invents groundbreaking pesticide to fight malaria

Cameroon researcher invents groundbreaking pesticide to fight malaria Progress against the mosquito-borne infection remains fragile and African countries suffering an unprecedented epidemic of coronavirus are particularly at risk of seeing a resurgence of malaria. But a researcher from Cameroon, a country that carries a high burden of malaria, claims she has invented "atypical larvicide" to fight the deadly disease in her country.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/africa/20210425-cameroon-researcher-invents-groundbreaking-pesticide-to-fight-malaria

