Cameroon researcher invents groundbreaking pesticide to fight malaria

Progress against the mosquito-borne infection remains fragile and African countries suffering an unprecedented epidemic of coronavirus are particularly at risk of seeing a resurgence of malaria. But a researcher from Cameroon, a country that carries a high burden of malaria, claims she has invented "atypical larvicide" to fight the deadly disease in her country.

